Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,817 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

