Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,720 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.