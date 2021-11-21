Critical Analysis: Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MP Materials and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 56.51 -$21.83 million $0.67 63.73 Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group $50,000.00 23.20 $21.25 million N/A N/A

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87% Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 3 7 0 2.70 Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $41.56, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

