Critical Comparison: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.91% 12.18% 1.45% Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.10%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 3.50 $31.31 million $2.59 11.17 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.58 $3.21 billion $0.45 7.02

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Banco Bradesco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.