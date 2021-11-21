Critical Review: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARC Resources and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 86.49%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97% Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. ARC Resources pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Falcon Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 7.78 -$408.48 million $0.57 16.23 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 11.64 $7.70 million $0.16 32.75

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats ARC Resources on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

