Critical Survey: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Vision and RxSight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 1 3 5 0 2.44 RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00

National Vision currently has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. RxSight has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 49.41%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than National Vision.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Vision and RxSight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $1.71 billion 2.35 $36.28 million $1.77 27.49 RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision 7.49% 15.80% 6.17% RxSight N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Vision beats RxSight on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment comprises of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

