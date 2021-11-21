Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $175.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

