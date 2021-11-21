CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.36.

CRWD opened at $257.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average is $250.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.