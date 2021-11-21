CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $239.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 70,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.