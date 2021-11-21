CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

