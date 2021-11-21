Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 22,563 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TrueCar worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in TrueCar by 5.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in TrueCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.06.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

