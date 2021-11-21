Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $576,000 Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,337 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 219,310 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $685.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

