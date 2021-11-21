Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 121.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

DOYU opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $999.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.