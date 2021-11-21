Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $609,000 in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $24.96 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.