Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,576 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

