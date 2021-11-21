Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 77.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,708 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

GEO stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

