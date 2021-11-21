Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Culp were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Culp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Culp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Culp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

