CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Raised to $29.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get CURO Group alerts:

NYSE CURO opened at $19.52 on Thursday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.