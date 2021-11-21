CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

