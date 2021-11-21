CVA Family Office LLC Sells 315 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

NYSE:HCA opened at $239.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

