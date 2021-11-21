CVA Family Office LLC Sells 68 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Equinix by 245.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $788.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $804.75 and a 200-day moving average of $802.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

