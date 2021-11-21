CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $17.37

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $16.44. CVR Energy shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 626 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

