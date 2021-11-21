DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $6,413.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005152 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005785 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.