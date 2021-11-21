Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Trading Up 6.8%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 93,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,152,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCRC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III by 997.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.