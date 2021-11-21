DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.00385309 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001330 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.58 or 0.01142754 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.