Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

