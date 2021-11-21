Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,245,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 210,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

