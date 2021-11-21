Desjardins Reaffirms Hold Rating for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on L. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

TSE L opened at C$98.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$99.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

