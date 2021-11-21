Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) vs. Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) Head to Head Comparison

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal -215.54% -2.76% -2.53% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Desktop Metal and Katy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 107.31 -$34.01 million N/A N/A Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Katy Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Desktop Metal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Desktop Metal and Katy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 4 2 0 2.14 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 105.50%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Desktop Metal beats Katy Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

