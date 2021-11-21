DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €6.74 ($7.66) and last traded at €6.79 ($7.72). Approximately 672,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.87 ($7.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $820.05 million and a P/E ratio of 38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.22.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

