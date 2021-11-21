Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,607.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,504.82.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders acquired 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

