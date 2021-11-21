Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Reduced by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $62.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

