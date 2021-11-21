Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $79.69 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

