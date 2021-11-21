Domenic Serafino Purchases 15,500 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Domenic Serafino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Domenic Serafino acquired 17,000 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

