Dotmoovs (MOOV) Hits Market Cap of $14.03 Million

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $14.03 million and $1.25 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

