DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) vs. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Head to Head Survey

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.24 $53.62 million N/A N/A JOYY $2.03 billion 2.19 $1.48 billion $1.66 34.05

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 JOYY 1 0 5 0 2.67

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.96%. JOYY has a consensus target price of $107.17, suggesting a potential upside of 89.61%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A JOYY 6.27% 1.26% 0.86%

Summary

JOYY beats DoubleDown Interactive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

