Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 90,128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of DPG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,571. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.