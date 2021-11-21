DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.02 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

