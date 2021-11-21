DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.92.

Several research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $47,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

