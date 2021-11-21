Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

