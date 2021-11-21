Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETW opened at $11.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

