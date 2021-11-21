Effect.AI (EFX) Tops One Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00224409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00726242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00075865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

