El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth about $48,975,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth about $8,058,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

