Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

