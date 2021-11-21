Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $141.16 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

