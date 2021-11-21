Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 101.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

