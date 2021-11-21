Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 34.43.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 26.59.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

