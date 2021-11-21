Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

