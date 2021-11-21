ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

