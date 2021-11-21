Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.92

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 9538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

